Queen Elizabeth II Just Became the United Kingdom's Longest Reigning Monarch

Queen Elizabeth II deserves a big party. Her Majesty officially became the longest reigning monarch in England today, surpassing her great great grandmother Queen Victoria. She has been in control of the throne for 63 years and seven months which comes out to 23,226 days, 16 hours and 30 minutes, according to the BBC.

With this record-setting reign the 89-year-old Queen has seen 12 British prime ministers, 12 U.S. presidents, and 30 of her own corgis come and go. She was 25 when she succeeded her father, King George VI, after his death in 1952. Buckingham Palace celebrated this monumental achievement by releasing a new portrait of the Queen (below), taken by Mary McCartney.

This Mary McCartney photograph has been released to mark The Queen becoming the longest reigning British Monarch pic.twitter.com/ZrsUlIsB7n — BritishMonarchy (@BritishMonarchy) September 9, 2015

And although this is quite the occasion, the Queen didn't let it stop her from pursuing her royal duties. Dressed in a bright blue ensemble with a black handbag, she and Prince Phillip traveled to Tweedbank by train today to meet with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and open the Scottish Borders Railway. The royal couple also stopped in Newtongrange to meet and greet with well wishers along the way. There will be other celebrations occurring throughout the day all over the country, including a procession of historic boats along the Thames.

British Prime Minister David Cameron was one of the Queen's many well-wishers on this very important day. "Her Majesty has been a rock of stability in a world of constant change, earning admiration for her selfless sense of service and duty. It is only right that we should celebrate her extraordinary record, as well as the grace and dignity with which she serves our country," he told The International Business Times.

Congrats to the Queen on her big day!

