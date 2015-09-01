Shop the Best Purse + Boot Combos for Fall 

With fall shopping well underway, we’ve started planning out our sweater weather wardrobe. But instead of breaking in our fall bags and boots from seasons past (which can feel a touch uninspired), we've updated the classic pairing with prints and textures. Here, we’ve styled a few of our favorite fall boots with a complementary bag. From color-block midi boots to ombred totes, shop four of our favorite combinations.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: Gianvito Rossi boots, $1,160; net-a-porter.com. Rebecca Minkoff purse, $275; rebeccaminkoff.com.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: Acne boots, $560; shopbop.com. Eddie Borgo for Target bag, $35; target.com.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: Zara boots, $100; zara.com. Fendi purse, $4,850; modesens.com.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: Kate Spade boots, $378; katespade.com. Jason Wu bag, $1,995; jasonwustudio.com.

