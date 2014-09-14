Purple Is The New Black: Dascha Polanco Goes Lilac

If the endless parade of rainbow-haired celebrities is any indication, pastels are here to stay. The stars are making the hues their own, experimenting with new color variations and cuts to keep it fresh. While purple has been spotted on a host of stars this past year, like Lupita Nyong'o's subtle plum at the Met Gala, Demi Lovato's dip-dyed ends and the silvery lilac worn by Nicole Richie and Kelly Osbourne.

The trend has also made its way to the cast of Orange Is The New Black, with Danielle Brooks (Tasha Jefferson on the show) and Dascha Polanco (Daya Diaz) both testing out the hue. In between hitting the tents at New York Fashion Week, Polanco (above) posed for a selfie, showcasing a gray-to-violet ombré that's far from Diaz's traditional hair color in the show. With filming already underway for the third season of OINTB, it's possible that Diaz's look may soon be turning heads at Litchfield Prison.

