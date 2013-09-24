Fall Dessert Idea: Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Maple Frosting

For Food Network Star Ina Garten, you can never be too old for a sweet treat. "Even grown-ups like cupcakes—sometimes it's nice not to have to share,” she says. You can make these and the frosting the night before, but don't ice them until the big day. Read on for the recipe.

Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Maple Frosting

Makes: 10 cupcakes

Ingredients:

½ cup vegetable oil, plus extra for greasing the pan

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground nutmeg

½ tsp kosher salt

2 extra-large eggs, at room temperature

1 cup canned pumpkin purée (not pie filling)

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup light brown sugar, lightly packed Maple Frosting (recipe below)

½ cup coarsely chopped Heath bars, for serving (two 1.4 oz bars)

6oz cream cheese

3tbsp unsalted butter

2tbsp pure maple syrup

½tsp pure vanilla extract

2cups sifted confectioners' sugar

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Brush the top of a muffin pan with vegetable oil and line it with 10 paper liners.

2. Into a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt.

3. In a larger bowl, whisk together eggs, pumpkin, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and then ½ cup vegetable oil. Add flour mixture and stir to combine.

4. Scoop batter into the prepared tins (Garten uses a 2¼-inch ice cream scoop) and bake for 20-25 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean.

5. To make maple frosting, in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the cream cheese, butter, maple syrup, and vanilla on medium-low until very smooth. 2 With the mixer on low, slowly add sugar and mix until smooth.

6. Cool completely, spread the cupcakes with maple frosting, and sprinkle with chopped Heath bars.

