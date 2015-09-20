Public School Designers Maxwell Osbourne and Dao-Yi Chow Share Their Runway Secrets

When it comes to cool, Public School designers and DKNY creative directors Maxwell Osbourne and Dao-Yi Chow set the bar. We caught up with the duo to find out exactly what goes into prepping one of their collections—plus, what tips you can steal for your own wardrobe.

What's one piece from your collection that can be worn multiple ways?

For women, a shirtdress. You can style it so many ways, such as over leggings with ankle boots or layered under a sweater.

What inspires your collections?

A lot of our designs are inspired by our travels, like a recent trip to Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Any essentials you always travel with?

We bring a Beats Pill speaker with us everywhere. A hotel feels more like home when you can play your own music while you're prepping to go out or winding down for the night.

Do you have a favorite clothing combination?

Masculine shoes with a clean-cut feminine dress. In the past we've put sneakers on the women in our runway shows. We wanted to models to feel comfortable physically and aesthetically, and we ended up loving the contrast.

What's your best tip for finding the perfect fit?

Tailor everything. Have your clothing altered starting with the shoulder. If a garment fits you correctly in the shoulder, the whole piece will hang better.

What's the best way to organize your clothes?

Here's what we do in the showroom: keep the strongest pieces, or your key looks, at arm's length. Have those outfits grouped together on hangers, fully accessorized, so that you always have something amazing ready to put on.

