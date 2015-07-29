Protect Your Skin With a Facekini

Do you go to great lengths to protect your fair skin from even the slightest hint of sun? Are you terrified of jellyfish? Do you ever think, Hey, I’d like to look like a cross between a Mexican wrestler and a bank robber?

RELATED: 18 Summer Style Tricks Every Woman Should Know

If you answered yes to any of the above, consider the Facekini, a thing that totally exists.

Courtesy

Invented in China in 2012, the Facekini is a nylon/polyester/Lycra blend mask that covers its wearer’s face and neck, minus his or her eyes, nose and mouth.

RELATED: How to Get Radiant Summer Skin

Equally good for blocking UV rays (it boasts UPF 50+ protection), preventing jellyfish stings and terrifying young children, it comes in a variety of colors, prints and styles (including the one above, inspired by a traditional Peking opera mask).

Courtesy

While the Facekini has mostly been embraced by middle-aged Chinese women, it also looks pretty darn good on an 18-year-old model wearing Emporio Armani and Balenciaga (as evidenced by a 2014 CR Fashion Book editorial).

CR FASHION BOOK

RELATED: Should You Shave Your Face?

Interested? A basic, American-made Facekini can be yours for just $16. Happy summer.

READ MORE: For more stories like this, visit purewow.com.