4 Proseccos to Buy Now Before the Shortage

In 2014, the Hamptons, many a New Yorker's premier summer landing place, endured a much talked-about rosé​ shortage. This year, it seems every oenophile's worst nightmare may be much more widespread: According to a report by The Drinks Business, last year's harvest of the grapes that make the Italian sparkling wine Prosecco was "very poor," making the likelihood of a global shortage "a very real possibility."

Since this is hardly a laughing matter, we reached out to our friends over at N.Y.C. wine bar Corkbuzz for some input on which brands to load up on—while they're still in stock, that is. "Prosecco is simple, clean, and has a fresh flavor, which makes it a refreshing wine for summer," master sommelier Laura Maniec tells InStyle. "These are all top choices from the best producers." Here, her four favorite picks:

1. Astoria, Tenuta Val de Brun Extra Dry, Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore 2010 ($14; internationalwineshop.com)

A medium-weight body with sweet notes of peach and apricot.

2. Adami, Vigneto Giardino Dry, Rive di Colbertaldo, Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore 2012 ($22; shop.sunfishcellars.com)

Rich in peach and grapefruit flavors with a long finish.

3. Nino Franco, Grave di Stecca Brut, Valdobbiadene 2009 ($39; winoland.com)

Dry, followed by a decidedly fruitier taste and aroma with nuances of fresh fruit.

4. Masottina Extra Dry, Rive di Ogliano, Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore 2010 ($156 for a case of 6; crackawines.com)

Light and fresh-tasting with a crisp, clean finish.

