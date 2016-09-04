Here's a Bubbly Strawberry Cocktail to Toast the End of Summer

The culmination of the most enjoyable season can be a sad occasion to celebrate, so we recommend bidding adieu with a delicious, fruity—dare we even say tropical—cocktail in hand. This vodka and St. Germain-based drink, courtesy of our friends at East End-inspired N.Y.C. cocktail bar Lazy Point, not only looks like serious Instagram bait, it's also super easy to make. All you need are the aforementioned spirits, lemon juice, simple syrup, chopped strawberries, and a touch of Prosecco. "It tastes like summer in glass," head bartender Jeremy Strawn tells InStyle. We'll say cheers to that.

The Volstead

Ingredients

3/4 oz Reyka Vodka ($25; wines4today.com)

3/4 oz St. Germain Elderflower ($20; grandwinecellar.com)

3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

3/4 oz simple syrup

1/4 cup chopped fresh strawberries

1/2 oz Prosecco

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker (except for the Prosecco) with ice.

2. Shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass.

3. Top with the Prosecco.

4. Serve straight up.