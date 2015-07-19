Say Cheers with this Easy Prosecco-Filled Popsicle Recipe

As summer temps continue to rise, there's no better way to cool off than with a frozen treat—especially if it's mixed with your favorite bubbly. This Prosecco-filled popsicle creation comes courtesy of L.A.-based food stylist María del Mar Sacasa, whose new cookbook, Summer Cocktails ($18; amazon.com), includes over 100 innovative recipes, from tamarind sangria to non-alcoholic Moroccan mint iced tea. The best part? You don't have to be a trained mixologist to whip up this booze-filled icy, which, served upside down in a glass of Prosecco, is sure to please guests at your next summer soirée. Read on for the full how-to.

Courtesy

Prosecco-Blueberry-Lemon Pops

Yield: 16 pops

Ingredients

2 cups fresh blueberries

1⁄2 cup lemon syrup

2 cups Prosecco, chilled

Directions

1. Blend 1 cup of the blueberries, syrup, and Prosecco in a blender until blueberries are broken down. Add the remaining 1 cup blueberries and pulse once or twice, just to break them up slightly.

2. Pour 1/4 cup Prosecco mixture into each of 16 (3-ounce) disposable cups. Arrange cups on a small sheet tray and place in freezer. Check the pops after 30 minutes. Once they begin to freeze, insert pop sticks. Freeze until pops are solid.

3. Let pops sit at room temperature for about 5 minutes and then gently remove them from cups. Serve upside down in glasses half-filled with Prosecco.

