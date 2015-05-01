Proof That Avengers Star Scarlett Johansson Has Kick-Ass Style

Scarlett Johansson may be kicking as as the Black Widow in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but we've seen her off-screen superhero style take flight for years.

To back that statement, we traced her best red carpet ensembles, starting with her most recent Avengers promo tour and including appearances at major awards shows, events, and movie premieres through the years.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Gets Emotional About Her Baby Girl in New SNL Promos

To back that statement, we traced her red carpet style, starting with her most recent promo tour, her appearances at previous major awards show events and movie premieres, and zeroed in on her most memorable looks ever. Which made the cut? Her red carpet stroll at the 2015 Oscars in which she turned heads in a curve-hugging emerald custom Atelier Versace design, complete with a Swarovski crystal-embroidered collar (left).

Flash back to five years ago, and her style was just as impeccable. In 2010, she was absolutely radiant in a sculptural moonlight-inspired Armani Prive dress that took 120 hours to make (right).

From then to now, follow her red carpet style through the years.

PHOTOS: Scarlett Johansson's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever