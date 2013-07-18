Project Runway Season 12 Premieres Tonight, NPH Announces Emmy Nominations, and More

1. Project Runway returns tonight at 9/8 on Lifetime for its twelfth season. [E Online]

2. How sweet! Neil Patrick Harris quickly filled in for Kate Mara as co-presenter for the Emmy nominations after she couldn't make it. [THR]

3. Check out the Minnetonka moccasins collaboration with Wren. [Minnetonka]

4. See Maniamania's new fall collection in motion by watching this video. [Maniamania]

5. Robert Downey Jr. is the highest-paid actor of 2013 thanks to Iron Man 3 and The Avengers. [HuffPo]

6. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Veronica Mars movie. Oh, hi Kristen! [PopSugar]