Project Runway’s Winning Looks Now Online

Project Runway lovers will be happy to know that last night's winning looks are now available online! Heidi Klum & Co. (with guest judge Olivia Palermo) charged the designer contestants with creating sophisticated '70s-inspired looks. The prize: The top styles get produced for Piperlime.com! Anya Ayoung-Chee's plunge-front printed jumpsuit won the top spot ($198 at piperlime.com). "It’s the easiest way to be stylish without being uncomfortable," Ayoung-Chee said of her one-piece look. Palermo, the online store's new guest editor, also surprised designer Bert Keeter by telling him his second-place two-tone little white dress also won a spot on Piperlime.com (on sale for $98). "It’s very simple, but it’s quite nice," Klum said of the LWD. "It looks very elegant." Tell us: Which of these Project Runway looks would you wear?

