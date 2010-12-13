Project Runway Expanding With Accessories Spinoff Show

Project Runway lovers, there's more sketching, stitching, and ruthless competition coming your way! Only this time, it's accessories that will get the spotlight. The Weinstein Company has sold a spinoff show named Project Runway: Accessories to Lifetime, Deadline reports. We can only imagine this will include jewelry, shoes, hats and other pretty outfit toppings, though no official details have been released at this time. So who will the judges be? And who will be the show's new Tim Gunn? Tell us who you'd like to see judge and mentor the accessories designers in the comments below.