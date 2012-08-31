Project Runway Designs Now Available at Lord & Taylor
Credit: Courtesy Photo
We reported earlier this week that Project Runway is debuting its first-ever line of dresses through department store Lord & Taylor—one design for each year to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary—and now the final dress and its designer has been revealed! Last night, designer Christopher Palu won the challenge with his blush and black design. Pick up your own for $275 at lordandtaylor.com, and click through the gallery below to see the rest of the limited-edition collection.