Project Runway Contestants Revealed, Pippa's Crumpet Portrait, and More!

1. Meet the 20 new designers who will have to Make It Work on Project Runway's July 28 premiere. [Lifetime]

2. What can 15,000 crumpets, 100 jars of jam, and a lot of time make? A edible portrait of Pippa! [HuffPo]

3. Check out Tony Romo and Candice Crawford's wedding video, set to Coldplay's "Fix You." [DailyMail]

4. Ashley Hebert's ikat dress is now on sale for fans of the Bachelorette's style. [Possessionista]

5. Ever seen a $500 candle? Missoni makes one! [Nylon]

6. Milliner Philip Treacy stands by the fascinator he created for Princess Beatrice. Do you? [People]