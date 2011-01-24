Project Runway Alum Irina Shabayeva’s New Line for Macy’s

Irina Shabayeva, winner of Project Runway's sixth season, teamed up with Macy's to create her first capsule collection for the retailer's INC International Concepts label, launching next month. “It’s just a little taste of what I do across the board,” Shabayeva (inset) told us of her dance-inspired INC line, which includes color-blocked patterns on skirts, blouses, dresses and shoes in silk, chiffon and jersey material. “The detail and the embellishments that are becoming my signature, I’m bringing to INC. It gives so many women the opportunity to own a piece of what I do.” The footwear is our top pick—strappy sandals fit for spring. “The shoes followed the same dance-inspired theme,” she said. “They are made in jersey, and they lace-up, which is a hint of ballet.” The line, priced $59 to $169, hits Macy's stores February 19th. See Shabayeva's entire collection for INC in the gallery.