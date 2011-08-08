Project Runway All Stars: Meet the Judges!

Courtesy of Lifetime
Caitlin Petreycik
Aug 08, 2011 @ 5:00 pm

The Project Runway All Stars judges have been announced! Model Angela Lindvall will fill Heidi Klum's shoes as the host of Lifetime's new spin-off, while Isaac Mizrahi and Marchesa's Georgina Chapman will also share their design critiques. The show's contestants, including memorable Project Runway alums like Kathleen "Sweet P" Vaughn, Austin Scarlett  and Mondo Guerra, will compete for an exclusive designer boutique at Neiman Marcus, $100,000 in technology and office space and $100,000 in cash. The show is set to premiere later this year, but you can find out what your favorite past-season PR contestants are up to now by clicking through the gallery!MORE:Irina Shabayeva’s Line for Macy’sIsaac Mizrahi's Wedding Collection

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!