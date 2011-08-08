Project Runway All Stars: Meet the Judges!

The Project Runway All Stars judges have been announced! Model Angela Lindvall will fill Heidi Klum's shoes as the host of Lifetime's new spin-off, while Isaac Mizrahi and Marchesa's Georgina Chapman will also share their design critiques. The show's contestants, including memorable Project Runway alums like Kathleen "Sweet P" Vaughn, Austin Scarlett and Mondo Guerra, will compete for an exclusive designer boutique at Neiman Marcus, $100,000 in technology and office space and $100,000 in cash. The show is set to premiere later this year, but you can find out what your favorite past-season PR contestants are up to now by clicking through the gallery!MORE:• Irina Shabayeva’s Line for Macy’s• Isaac Mizrahi's Wedding Collection