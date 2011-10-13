Project Accessory's New Premiere Date: Thursday, October 27th

Courtesy of Lifetime
Sharon Clott Kanter
Oct 13, 2011 @ 11:25 am

Those itching to catch the new series Project Accessory won’t have to wait long—Lifetime just announced it will premiere the new show after the Project Runway finale on Thursday October 27th at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Following the premiere, Project Accessory will air in its original time slot, Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Molly Sims will host, along with judges Kenneth Cole and InStyle editor Ariel Foxman, and help narrow down the 12 shoe, belt, hat, bag, and jewelry designer contestants vying to win. Tell us: Will you be tuning in?

PLUS: Molly Sims just got married! See her dress and more gorgeous celebrity brides in the gallery.

MORE: Project Accessory Guest JudgesMeet the Project Accessory JudgesMolly Sims' Marchesa Wedding Dress

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!