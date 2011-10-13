Project Accessory's New Premiere Date: Thursday, October 27th

Those itching to catch the new series Project Accessory won’t have to wait long—Lifetime just announced it will premiere the new show after the Project Runway finale on Thursday October 27th at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Following the premiere, Project Accessory will air in its original time slot, Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Molly Sims will host, along with judges Kenneth Cole and InStyle editor Ariel Foxman, and help narrow down the 12 shoe, belt, hat, bag, and jewelry designer contestants vying to win. Tell us: Will you be tuning in?

PLUS: Molly Sims just got married! See her dress and more gorgeous celebrity brides in the gallery.

MORE: • Project Accessory Guest Judges• Meet the Project Accessory Judges• Molly Sims' Marchesa Wedding Dress