Project Accessory Coming Soon: Meet the Judges!

Project Accessory, Lifetime’s new competition series is coming soon! The network just confirmed details about the details-oriented Project Runway spinoff show today, and the lineup is on-the-edge-of-our-seats good. Model, actress, and accessories designer Molly Sims will serve as both host and judge, alongside fellow judges Kenneth Cole and InStyle’s own Ariel Foxman. “InStyle readers absolutely love shoes, bags and jewelry,” Foxman says, “so it’s been thrilling to be able to find the next great accessory designer.” Lifestyle expert Eva Lorenzotti is signed on to mentor the 12 contestants vying to win. So, who will it be? Find out when Project Accessory debuts later this year on Lifetime. Tell us: Will you be tuning in?

