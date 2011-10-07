Project Accessory and Project Runway All Stars: Guest Judges Revealed!

Project Accessory's first round of guest judges has been revealed! Debra Messing and Kelly Osbourne will critique accessories designers on the upcoming Lifetime competition show, joining judges Kenneth Cole, Molly Sims and InStyle's own Ariel Foxman. Another reason to set your DVRs: The guest judges for Project Runway All Stars have also been announced, with an eclectic lineup that includes Miranda Kerr, Pharrell Williams and Miss Piggy, CNN reports. Tell us: Will you be tuning in?

PLUS: Click through the gallery to find out what your favorite past-season PR contestants are up to now!