Proenza Schouler's Design Duo Debuts a Swimwear Collection

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler made waves yesterday when the duo debuted their first ever swimwear designs at their resort 2015 preview presentation.

It's no surprise that their newest endeavor is creating a lot of buzz. The New York–based designers caught everyone's attention when they first hit the fashion scene, which was the instant they exited the doors of Parsons the New School for Design. When McCollough and Hernandez have branched off from their ready-to-wear collection in the past, the outcomes have been successful—the PS1 bag undoubtedly holds a place in It bag history. The most exciting part of this new undertaking is seeing what's in store. The two consistently design pieces that embody a downtown-chic, too-cool vibe. So how will their beloved aesthetic transfer to into the beachy, swimwear arena?

The collection will consist of 20 swimwear designs, that include bikinis, one-pieces, and pareos. All of the styles are in tune with the mood of their collections—past and present. The assortment will have two main themes: surf and skate, and fashion styles. The latter was inspired by veteran runway collections (like black, white, and soft pastels), while surf and skate pieces will incorporate signature archival prints and vibrant colors.

From downtown, too-cool looks to beach-side style, McCollough and Hernandez are rounding out the Proenza Schouler girls' wardrobe—one piece at a time.

