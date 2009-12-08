Proenza Schouler Stocking Stuffers

Courtesy of Proenza Shouler
InStyle Staff
Dec 08, 2009 @ 10:00 am

If Proenza Schouler's covetable PS1 bag won't be under the tree, we'll settle for a wallet in its likeness! The label's newly launched e-commerce site is offering limited-edition leather goods that are perfectly sized to slip into any knowing fashionista's stocking. From the Lux Leather Wallet ($165) that looks like a miniature version of the PS1 satchel to the Knot Key Ring ($135) that puts the chic back into key chain, choose from any array of Day-Glo colors that will easily brighten up her holiday.

See more stylish gifts for everyone on your list in our Holiday Gift Guide.

 Joyann King

