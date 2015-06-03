Proenza Schouler Will Be Launching a Perfume

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have already reached numerous career milestones in the 13 short years the two have showcased their craft as founders and designers of Proenza Schouler. Their PS1 and PS11 satchels continue to grace the shoulders of certifiable It girls, and buzzy stars like Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé frequently rock their designs on the red carpet. So what’s next for New York Fashion Week’s favorite design duo? The designers are officially taking their first nosedive into the luxury fragrance world.

Today, L’Oréal announced that the brand has signed a license agreement with the beauty conglomerate, which will pave the way for the creation of a Proenza Schouler fragrance. “Working on a fragrance has always been a dream of ours, and we could not have imagined that one day we would be given the chance to do so with the world leaders in the field,” the designers said in a statement. “We look forward to translating our visual aesthetic into the subtle and highly emotional world of scent.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time the Schouler boys have extended the brand’s portfolio to include beauty products. Last year, they collaborated with MAC on a bright line of eyeliners, lipsticks, blushes, and other colorful makeup products. Considering the CFDA Award-winning designers shift from creating bold python leather coats one season to sheer eyelet dresses the next, we’re excited to see their artistic take on fashion come to life in bottle form.

