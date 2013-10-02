Proenza Schouler Is Launching a Makeup Line With...

Image zoom Courtesy

MAC! Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have teamed up with the beauty brand to create a line of color cosmetics inspired by one of their past collections. "Beauty has always played a huge role in what we do on the runway, and MAC has been one of our biggest supporters," the duo said in a release. "We wanted to create something that the Proenza Schouler woman could relate to off the runway, and the MAC brand is so deeply-rooted in fashion that we knew they would understand our vision." We can't wait to see the products, which are sure to be decked out in the label's trademark prints, and the promotional image at right certainly has our minds running with possibilities. The Proenza-approved ombre face powders, lipsticks and lip liners, eye pencils, and nail lacquers will arrive at MAC locations and maccosmetics.com next April, but stay tuned for more sneak peeks as the launch date approaches!

