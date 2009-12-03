Proenza Schouler Launches Shopping, Plus Robert Pattinson Gets Cupcaked!

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. Who better suited to help Mayor Bloomberg light the Rockefeller Christmas tree than Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog? [TheDailyBeast.com]

2. Your computer just became the hottest spotting spot thanks to Proenza Schouler's newly-launched shopping site! [Fashionista.com]

3. Check out the sweetest daddy's girl moments of the White House. [HuffingtonPost.com]

4. Your next little black dress will be anything but boring thanks to Victor & Rolf's new capsule collection chock full of beautiful bow details and soft flowing silhouettes. [RedCarpet-FashionAwards.com]

5. Now you can lick Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner's gorgeous facesliterally. A New Jersey bakery is cooking up cupcakes in their likeness! [People.com]

6. Jessica Szohr and other Gossip Girl star's fight global poverty in a new public service announcement from One.org. [JustJared.com]