Products With A Purpose: Ouidad's Wavy Hair Products Benefit the Red Cross in July

Getting sexy beach waves can do some good, and not just for your hair. For the month of July, Ouidad has teamed up with The American Red Cross, and will donate 100% of the proceeds from the brand's Wave Create line to the organization. "Helping people in need and really knowing that you are making a difference enriches your life, beyond words," Ouidad co-founder Peter Wise said. "Ouidad recognizes this, and is making a donation to support The Red Cross' life-changing efforts." The Wave Create line includes two products that form beachy, surfer-chic styles in minutes. The Wave Create Sea Spray transforms even the straightest hair into tousled beach waves, while the Texture Taffy is perfect for wavy or curly hair, thanks to the moisturizing algae extract used in the mix. Pick up the products for $23 each, or shop the set for $40 at ouidad.com.

