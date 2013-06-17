Products With a Purpose: NEST's Passion Candle Honors Evelyn Lauder

Evelyn Lauder passed away in 2011 after a long battle with breast cancer, and her influence still continues in the beauty world. To honor the icon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the company's founder and CEO Laura Slatkin blended Lauder's favorite note of flowering pittosporum with rose, sandalwood, and peony to create the upcoming Passion candle. "I was inspired to create Passion after hearing Evelyn's husband Leonard lovingly announce his commitment to continuing her critically important work," Slatkin said. "They were in this fight together, and NEST candles is pleased to join them in their efforts. Evelyn's passion and dedication to finding a cure for and preventing breast cancer by establishing the Breast Cancer Foundation are legendary." Ten percent of each Passion candle sold will benefit the foundation. Find the NEST Passion Candle at department stores and nestfragrances.com for $28 in October.

