Products With a Purpose: Modify Watches Partners With The Ally Coalition

Though June’s Gay Pride Month is behind us, there’s no stopping the spirit—especially given the recent events at the Supreme Court—and we’re thrilled to see brands support the cause and give back. Such is the case with Modify Watches and its rainbow chevron printed watch. The waterproof style comes in 31 variations of bright-hued and glitter-covered bands, and 25% of each sale will benefit the The Ally Coalition, a LGBT rights organization founded by the band Fun. and designer Rachel Antonoff. The funds will support youth-focused LGBT organizations in cities where Fun. is on tour this summer. Great watch, great cause, great summer accessory! Shop it for $35 at modifywatches.com.

— Thomas Waller, Accessories Editor