Products With a Purpose: Lacquer Up For a Cause With Squarehue's Monthly Nail Polish Subscription

Nail art addicts take note: Now you can perfect your manicure skills while giving back to a great cause with Squarehue's nail polish subscription service. Squarehue works in a similar way to Birchbox, and takes the guesswork out of picking the perfect shade -- for $21 a month, you will receive a trio of full-size lacquers, which showcase the hottest color trends of the moment. The products leave harmful chemicals like DBP, toluene, and formaldehyde out of the mix, and proceeds from each sale will be donated to a different charity each month! Currently, Squarehue is partnered with The A21 Campaign, which is an organization dedicated to ending human trafficking. Here's to a great manicure every month, and to making an even greater impact. Head over to squarehue.com to sign up now.

See our favorite sandal-pedi combos.

MORE:• OPI's San Francisco Collection• Would You Match Your Mani to Your Phone?• See Chanel’s 5 Iconic Lacquers in Action