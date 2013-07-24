Products With a Purpose: J.Crew's New York Park-Inspired Collection

J.Crew is giving back! The retailer just launched its new Garments for Good program, in which they release a capsule collection of items with 100% of the proceeds donated to a charitable cause. To kick off this initiative, J.Crew teamed up with Friends of the High Line to create a line of T-shirts, sweatshirts, totes, onesies and charm bracelets. Each piece features a High Line-inspired design, and 100% of proceeds from the collection will be donated to the non-profit organization dedicated to maintaining the cleanliness of the The High Line Park, one of the most unique public places in Manhattan due to is location on a historic elevated freight rail. “We hope New Yorkers will wear these shirts with pride, knowing that every purchase connects them to our city’s creative energy and the High Line,” said Joshua David, Co-Founder of Friends of the High Line. Shop the pieces now, available today for $15 to $78 at jcrew.com.

Plus, see more launches you'll love!

MORE:• Kate Middleton's Best Outfits Ever• See All of Pippa Middleton's Most Stylish Looks• Cutest NYC Couple: Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl