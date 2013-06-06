Products With a Purpose: Jason Wu and Nate Lowman's T-Shirt to Benefit ACRIA

Jason Wu's latest launch is for a good cause! The designer teamed up with his artist pal Nate Lowman to create this limited-edition T-shirt to raise awareness and funds for ACRIA, an organization working to offer healthcare and consulting to those affected by HIV and educate people about the disease. The non-profit has been active for over 20 years, and the cause is a special one for Wu—he's currently a member of its Young Friends of ACRIA group, which actively works to engage supporters under 40 in the fields of design, media, and arts. Proceeds from the purchase of Wu and Lowman's design will benefit ACRIA; pick one up for $175 at jasonwustudio.com or acria.org.

