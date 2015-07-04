The Best Treatments to Prevent and Soothe Sunburn in Unexpected Places 

When talking sunscreen-application rituals, the face and body seem to be our main points of concern. But what happens when you think you’ve lathered on the right amount of your favorite SPF-infused products yet still come home with sunburn in places you maybe never even expected? Combating damaging sun rays areas we absent-mindedly forget to protect—including the scalp, eyelids, and lips—can be a difficult feat. Worry not, we’ve got you covered with prevention remedies and soothing formulas.

Eyelids

Courtesy (2)

To prevent sunburn on the eyelids and beneath the eyes, apply an SPF-infused eye treatment that doubles as a skin protector and hydrator. To avoid sunburn while also minimizing dark circles, opt for Lancome's Bienfait Multi-Vital Eye SPF 28 Sunscreen ($40; lancome-usa.com). For a tinted formula that also softens skin, try SkinCeuticals Physical Eye UV Defense SPF 50 ($30; dermstore.com).

Hands

Courtesy (2)

Since hands are one of the first victims of aging, it’s important to moisturize daily and protect skin from UV damage. Our favorite hydrators double as sun safeguards. Try Supergoop! Forever Young Hand Cream with Sea Buckthorn SPF 40 ($11; dermstore.com) or Deborah Lippmann Rich Girl Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Hand Cream ($28; sephora.com).

RELATED: Three Products that Let You Reapply Sunscreen Without Wrecking Your Makeup

Neck

Courtesy

We often overlook our neck when applying sunscreen. Kiss My Face SPF 50 Face and Neck Lotion ($9; target.com) features a water-resistant formula that protects faces and necks in equal measure.

Scalp

Courtesy

Most of the time the hair and scalp go unnoticed, and with good reason—applying a cream formula can be a difficult feat. Enter: Shiseido Refreshing Sun Protection Spray for Body & Hair Broad Spectrum SPF 16 ($30; sephora.com), an ingenious mist that hydrates and protects the hair and scalp without stickiness.

RELATED: 8 Sunscreens That Won't Make You Break Out

Lips

Courtesy (2)

While out in the sun, regular SPF reapplication to the lips is crucial to avoid sun damage. To keep lips smooth, hydrated and protected all-day long, try Shiseido Sun Protection Lip Treatment SPF 36 PA++ ($22; sephora.com) or Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 ($23; sephora.com)—which features a touch of tint.

Sooth the Burn

Courtesy (5)

If after all your precautions, you still find yourself with sunburn, ease the discomfort with an after-sun formula. Korres Yoghurt Cooling Gel ($26; sephora.com) and Pevonia After-Sun Cooling Gel ($38; pevonia.com) cool and comfort skin. An infusion of aloe in Sephora Moisturizing & Soothing After-Sun Body Mist ($17; sephora.com) and Sun Bum ‘Cool Down’ Aloe Spray ($12; nordstrom.com) calms sunburned skin. To tone and refresh sensitive skin types, opt for La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water ($11; drugstore.com).

PHOTOS: Best Beauty Buys 2015: Shop the Best Sun Care Products