Proactiv Launches Proactiv+ Line, More Hydrating Formula

Your Proactiv set is getting an update! The blemish-fighting products loved by Julianne Hough and Kaley Cuoco have been revamped for the brand's new Proactiv+ line, which boasts a paraben-free formula with more potent ingredients—not to mention, a sleeker new look. Doctors Katie Rodan and Kathy Fields, who created the original Proactiv in 1995, worked for the last five years to create Proactiv+, which combats acne just like the brand's classic 3-step kit, but also works to minimize pores, diminish age spots, even out tone, and provide a boost in hydration. (It's basically the original but updated so it doesn't dry you out!) The original lineup will still be available, but you can pick up the Plus products now at proactivplus.com. Monthly subscriptions are priced at $30, with individual products also available for purchase.

