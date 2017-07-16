You'll Wish You Were on Priyanka Chopra's Family Vacation

Priyanka Chopra and her family are seriously the cutest. The Chopra clan is currently enjoying some quality time together while on vacation, and they look like they're loving every minute. Not sure about you, but our family vacations usually involve a lot more bickering.

This week, Chopra and her fam were in Mumbai to celebrate her upcoming movie, Kaay Re Rascalaa, and she brought both her mom and brother to the premiere. The trio posed for this sweet pic, which Chopra captioned, "My mommy bestest! #WhoIsTheFavouriteChildThough."

My mommy bestest! #WhoIsTheFavouriteChildThough? #SuchASweetMoment #MakingMemories @madhuchopra @siddharthchopra89 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Now, the three Chopras are taking off yet again, heading to an undisclosed locale to celebrate the 34-year-old actress's upcoming birthday. The Quantico star shared a picture of her family on the airplane, expressing her excitement to get away with her loved ones.

Happy family vacaaaaayyyyy.. #Chopra'sOut ❤️🙏🏼🥂🎉🙌🏼😍 @siddharthchopra89 @madhuchopra A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 15, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

This is one jet-setting family, from the looks of things. Chopra posted another image of the trio's collective passports, and by our count, they have 11 documents! "A well-traveled family I must say," Chopra captioned the photo.

That is 3 people's passports!! A well travelled family I must say.. whaaaaaaa? @siddharthchopra89 @madhuchopra 🤣🤘🏽👩‍👧‍👦 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 15, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

We'd say so, too!

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Wore Sweatshirt Dress to Her First Couture Show

We're certain Chopra is going to have an amazing birthday surrounded by her family, and we can't wait to see more pictures from their getaway.