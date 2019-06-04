Priyanka Chopra Wore the Edgiest High-Slit Dress We've Ever Seen on Her

Priyanka Chopra knows how to get our attention.

The actress stepped in a super sexy LBD to support husband Nick Jonas at the premiere of the Jonas brothers' behind-the-scenes Amazon documentary, Chasing Happiness.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Galia Lahav dress was an edgier choice for her, and it clearly paid off. Aside from what might be the highest thigh slit we've seen, it also featured bold shoulders and chainmail detailing at the slit and neckline.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

She finished out the look with a pair of black pumps and sparkly earrings, with her sleek hair worn down. Nick also opted for a darker look, wearing a maroon jacket with matching pants and loafers.

The premiere was a bit of a triple date, with all three Jonas brothers and their wives in attendance. Following the screening of the documentary, which is now streaming on Amazon, the Jonas brothers played a few of their songs as Joe shouted our their "beautiful wives."

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Thinks Nick Jonas Should Run for President

Priyanka's appearance comes after she told The Sunday Times in an interview that she'd love for Nick to one day run for president.

Most supportive wife ever? We think so.