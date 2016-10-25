Priyanka Chopra Talks About Her Edgy Style and Stateside Success

It feels like we've been enamored with Priyanka Chopra's style forever, though she's only been a mainstream star in the U.S. for a little over a year now. In that short time, she's been a style star to watch, both on and off the red carpet—one of the reasons why we crowned her as our Breakthrough Style Star this year.

Before accepting her award from R&B crooner Usher, the Quantico actress talked about her excitement upon receiving the honor and her asymmetrical teal and black Haider Ackermann gown. "As one of the honorees which I'm so excited about being, I wanted to represent my own style a bit," revealed Chopra. "So I felt like a lady, but also wanted to be a little edgy."

Chopra had fame in India's film industry over a decade before making it big in the States; thus, breaking into American television has been quite exciting for her. "I was extremely honored because I've been here for just about a year," stated Chopra. She continued, "It's not been a very long time and America has just been introduced to me. It's really nice to be accepted for the work that I've done over the years and for this. So I was very excited, especially with the people who are being honored tonight. Such august company." Nicole Kidman and Tom Ford were among the other honorees for the momentous night.

The raven-haired beauty has taken to the red carpet in looks from Jason Wu and Thakoon, describing her personal style as "Moody, a little reckless, and definitely not perfect." Chopra believes style is all about reflecting your personality and who you are. "It's not about what trends say or what anyone else says. It has to be you," she divulged.

RELATED: Usher Honors Breakthrough Style Star Priyanka Chopra at the 2016 InStyle Awards with a Touching Speech

Chopra is no stranger to big awards, as she's racked up an MTV Europe Music Award, National Film Award, People's Choice Award, Producers Guild Film Award, and many others. As for where she's putting her Breakthrough Style Star trophy, she said, "With the rest of them." We'd give a few things to see her award mantle!

Quantico is on our TV screens now, on Sunday nights on ABC. We'll be tuning in for the rest of the season and cannot wait to see what Chopra does next—and what she wears, of course. Watch her talk fashion at the 2016 InStyle Awards in the video at top.