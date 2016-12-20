Priyanka Chopra's Hair Flip Packs as Much Strength as Her Girl Power Attitude

Get ready to be equal parts motivated and inspired to whip your hair back and forth a la Priyanka Chopra. The star, who has just been announced as Pantene's Global Ambassador, gave InStyle an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her first campaign shoot for the brand, in which she waxes poetic on the importance of owning your identity as a strong woman, accompanied by a slew of enviable hairstyles.

"I think being a strong woman is identifying what your strengths are, and owning them," she says. "Knowing that everything that you are and everything that you want to be is fine, and that no matter what anyone tells you, there's nothing wrong with you." Never has a hair flip inspired us to rule the world quite like Chopra's has. Hit play on the above video for your daily dose of girl power.