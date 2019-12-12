Get Ready for a Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Wedding Competition Show

After having so many wedding ceremonies that we all almost lost count, it would sense that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are putting that matrimonial know-how to good use. While Chopra mentioned a competition show back in July, it's official now. TV Line reports that she and Jonas are executive producing a show for Amazon Prime that blends the Sangeet, an Indian pre-wedding tradition, with a dash of reality competition. So far, there's no title for the project, though Untitled Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Nick Jonas Sangeet Project is what got green-lit by the streaming service.

Details are scant, too, but a statement explains that casting is underway and the show will bring together "celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors" with wedding parties and couples to create an epic performance. The Sangeet, which traditionally happens the night before an Indian wedding, not only brings together the couple's families, it involves elaborate song and dance and was a major part of the Chopra-Jonas festivities.

"We re-watched the video of our Sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding," Chopra in the statement. "The Sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition, that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage."

Jonas mentioned that his own Sangeet was an unforgettable experience and hopes to bring the same feeling to other couples.

"The days leading up to our Sangeet were some of the most special, memorable moments of the weekend," Jonas added "Bringing the concept of this musical celebration to the mainstream in a new way, through couples setting out on one of the most exciting journeys of their life, is an idea that we are proud to bring to life with Amazon."

The show is set to air in 2020.