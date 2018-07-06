Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Wearing Matching Rings Now

In the age of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, taking time to get to know someone so overrated.

And though Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have known each other since at least May of last year (they attended the Met Gala as guests of Ralph Lauren and posed together like the oldest of friends), there’s no doubt their relationship is moving quickly.

Rumors of Niyanka (we’ll work on the nickname) began in late May of 2018 when the duo were spotted together not once, but three times over Memorial Day weekend.

Glen yesterday with friends 2/2 A post shared by Glen Powell Fans (@glenpowell_) on May 29, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

Things accelerated from flirty to for-real in just a few weeks, with Jonas and Chopra traveling to India to meet the Quantico star’s mom, Madhu, in late June.

SUJIT JAISWAL/Getty Images

Fresh off their trip to India, things have hardly cooled for the fiery couple. The pair spent the fourth of July coordinating with the fam (aka middle Jo Bro Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Sophie Turner) in N.Y.C., rocking matching white tees on a CitiBike excursion.

RELATED: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Engage in a Bit of PDA at His Cousin's Wedding

Furthermore, it’s been brought to our attention that Nick and Priyanka have begun wearing matching gold rings. We'll say it again for emphasis: rings. To be fair, the bands don’t exclusively live on their respective ring fingers, so it’s probably a little early to start ringing those wedding bells. But if you're thinking, “OMG, matching jewelry—this is major!” then we'd have to agree.

Jonas, 25, isn't a stranger to jewelry. Back when he was just a Jo Bro, the singer and his siblings all wore matching purity rings, which he later revealed he wore "without a full understanding of what we were stepping into."

Gotham/GC Images (2)

Regardless, it looks like Niyanka is here to stay—it’s good as matching gold bands.