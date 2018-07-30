Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Reportedly Visited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry In England

Sometimes real life is stranger (and cooler) than fiction.

Super famous people Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reportedly spent the days leading up to their whirlwind engagement visiting the Quantico star’s close friend and newest member of the British royal family, Meghan Markle, and her husband of two months, Prince Harry.

Though little is known of the visit itself, it’s rumored that the Hollywood couple spent time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at (one of) their Oxfordshire, England home(s).

Clearly things went well, as the trip precipitated Chopra and Jonas’s engagement, but we can’t help but wonder exactly what happened on their A-list double date.

Since it’s unlikely that we’ll ever truly know what went down, we’ve came up with a few (incredibly likely though wholly unfounded) theories of our own.

1) Meghan and Harry Argued Over Their Favorite Jonas Brothers Song

Meghan was all for “Burnin’ Up,” while Prince Harry played devil’s advocate and came out strong for Nick’s solo career. He then went on to sing the chorus of “Bacon” for 10 minutes straight until Meghan threatened to tell the Queen.

2) Nick and Priyanka Were All, “Where’s In-N-Out?”

Meghan shared that she, too, missed the L.A. hotspot, so Harry broke out his Rolodex and got on the phone about bringing the chain to the U.K. Keep an eye out for an Oxfordshire-based In-N-Out come spring 2019.

3) The Foursome Mourned the Cancellation of Quantico

They agreed season 1 was the best and puzzled over when they’d be able to watch the full series on Netflix. Harry’s still working his way through Breaking Bad, though, so he needs a sec.

4) Meghan Asked Priyanka, “What does it feel like to be able to wear pants whenever you want?”

Note: Meghan gave a not-so-subtle glance in her husband's direction while asking the question.

5) They Brainstormed Plotlines for Baywatch 2

Meghan thought maybe her dad could be the new villain, but Harry argued the franchise never should’ve made its way into the 21st century.

Don’t you feel like you were there?