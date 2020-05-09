A Complete Timeline of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Relationship

In just four years, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have proven to be the epitome of a Hollywood fairytale couple. With the nudge of a mutual friend and the impact of a steamy music video, featuring a nearly shirtless Jonas, theirs was a love story that blossomed in no time.

In case you forgot how their whirlwind romance came together, here's a little walk down memory lane.

March 2016

Chopra revealed that she was first attracted to Jonas after seeing the music video for his single, “Close,” featuring Tove Lo, which was released in 2016.

She explained to Harper’s Bazaar, “I decided to date him after seeing the video where his shirt comes off. So that song is my favorite.” Jonas tweeted about the single, which was released a year after his two-year relationship with fashion influencer Olivia Culpo, writing: “The first song you’re gonna hear tomorrow night is about how I literally can’t open up and be vulnerable with someone.”

September 2016

Thanks to mutual friend Graham Rogers, who starred alongside Chopra in Quantico and Jonas in the indie thriller Careful What You Wish For, they started communicating. Jonas made the first move via Twitter direct message, and Chopra got the ball rolling with a series of texts that Jonas defined as “friendly with an eye toward fliration.”

February 2017

It wasn’t until the Vanity Fair Oscar Party when the two finally met. The Jumanji actor recounts his courageously public gesture to Vogue, “I put my drink down, get on one knee and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.” A seemingly Hollywood Cinderella story, Chopra, who was set to catch a flight to India that night, told Jonas she had five minutes.

May 2017

Just a week before making their debut on the Met Gala red carpet, Jonas and Chopra met for drinks at The Carlyle. Chopra invited Jonas to her apartment to meet her mother — a bold move for two people claiming to be “just friends” at the time.

The pair stunned on the red carpet, looking longingly into each other’s eyes, their arms securely placed on each other’s backs. Chopra wore a custom Ralph Lauren trench gown with an exaggerated popped collar and dramatic 20-foot train that draped over the museum staircase. Jonas watched in admiration while donning a Ralph Lauren geometric printed suit.

A few days following the event, Chopra made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she skirted a direct answer to host Jimmy Kimmel’s dating inquiries. Chopra coyly responded, “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. It was fun.”

May 2018

Chopra and Jonas didn’t see each other for a year until their red carpet bump-in at the 2018 Met gala. It appeared that even with a full year apart, the two hadn’t missed a beat. Later that month, Jonas and Chopra attended a live performance of Beauty and the Beast and a Dodgers game the following night. Nick called his mother the next morning, proclaiming that he was going to marry Chopra just after having their third date.

June 2018

Chopra and Jonas’s relationship status was promptly validated by a handful of flirtatious Instagram comments, captions and posts. Amid dinner date sightings in West Hollywood and hand-holding in Brazil, speculation quickly turned into confirmation. And so the whirlwind of romance began. Chopra met Jonas’ parents at a family wedding, then, shortly after, Jonas met Chopra’s family in India.

July 2018

On Chopra’s birthday celebration trip in Crete, Greece, Jonas popped the question. “I got down on one knee, again, and I said ‘Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?’” The Voice judge recalls to Vogue, “No joke — she took about 45 seconds. I said ‘I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.’”

August 2018

A month after their proposal, the couple journeyed to India for an engagement ceremony. “[A roka ceremony symbolizes] confirmation from both sides of the family that they approve of the engagement. We both left that ceremony full of joy,” Jonas shared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “We had this beautiful ceremony and we felt so connected and our families all met and it was spiritual, and then we put it on Instagram and we were like, ‘Oh my God, it’s official.’”

October 2018

Prior to his proposal, Jonas shut down the London Tiffany & Co store to shop for his then-soon-to-be-wife’s ring. Chopra then held a Breakfast at Tiffany’s-themed bridal shower at the Blue Box Café in NYC. The Baywatch actress graced a strapless feathered Marchesa midi dress.

November/December 2018

The Chopra-Jonas three-day wedding took place in India at the luxurious Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The palace, which stretches across 26 acres of land, is the sixth largest private residence in the world. Festivities began November 30 and concluded on December 2.

“It was just three days. One Indian ceremony and one Western Christian ceremony and one day of pre-rituals which we have in the Hindu wedding,” Chopra told Ellen DeGeneres two months following the couple’s nuptials. “Usually, Indian weddings are like a thousand people, at least. We had only 200, which was mostly family - both of us have giant families. We wanted to keep it super intimate.”

January 2019

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas gave the public a few minutes of insight into their relationship as they played Vogue’s edition of “The Newlywed Game.”

March 2019

Shortly after announcing the reunion, The Jonas Brothers, released their hit song, “Sucker.” The three famous brothers joined their leading ladies (Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas, Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra, and Joe’s then-fiancé Sophie Turner) in an Anthony Mandler-directed music video.

“I actually didn’t know much about [The Jonas Brothers],” Chopra revealed on Ellen. "Nick and I both didn’t know much about each other, so we did a show-and-tell after we started dating where we showed each other our work from when we were younger — the embarrassing stuff, like the horrible things. It was great. That’s how we got to know each other’s careers.”

May 2019

The couple attended their first Met together as a married couple. It seemed like just yesterday when the two caused outbursts of excited gasps among audiences as they made their 2017 debut (then, as friends). Embracing the theme of camp, Chopra wore a gray Dior gown, complete with a cape, silver cage bodice and colorful, floor-gazing feathers. Jonas suited up in an all-white look with glittering jeweled accents.

The fashion didn’t end there. The gorgeous couple made several appearances in Cannes, where they flaunted a number of covetable wardrobe ensembles.

December 2019

It was announced that they would be joining forces with Amazon Studios to produce a reality series about couples preparing for a sangeet. Mirroring the Jonas and Chopra's own wedding ceremonies, the project will follow engaged partners rehearsing a song and dance routine for a grand performance prior to tying the knot. Chopra shared on Instagram, “the ceremony celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding."

January 2020

Chopra and Jonas strip down to matching white dress shirts and crew socks, paying homage to that notorious Risky Business scene in The Jonas Brothers’ “What a Man Gotta Do” music video.

March 2020

The Isn’t It Romantic actress opened up about their marriage when she was featured as a guest on an episode of Diane Von Furstenberg’s podcast, InCharge. "We wrote like five things that we love about each other," she told DVF. "And the first thing he said was 'your ambition.' I've never heard a guy say that.”