Priyanka Chopra Thinks Nick Jonas Should Run for President

Priyanka Chopra has plans for world domination. Not only does she want to run for prime minister of India, but she also thinks her husband, Nick Jonas, would make a great presidential candidate.

While speaking to The Sunday Times, Chopra discussed the couple's future political endeavors. "I would love to run for prime minister of India,” she says, “I would love Nick to run for president. I don’t like the things associated with politics, but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never.”

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

One of Nick's qualities that would make him an effective world leader? He's a feminist, and isn't afraid to "use the word" — according to Priyanka.

Driving home her point, the actress shared a story from when they first started dating. "One of the big moments when I thought, ‘Oh, this guy is different,’ was early on when we were on a boat with friends. I had a meeting to go to and kept saying, ‘If someone gives me a reason to cancel, I will.’ He pulled me aside and said, ‘Listen, I see that you want me to tell you to cancel, but I won’t. You’ve worked hard to be where you are. I’ll take our friends for dinner and wait for you. When you’re finished, come back and join us,'" she explained.

"I don’t think I’ve ever been with someone who is self-assured enough for me to be in the spotlight and for him to be okay with it," Mrs. Jonas continued. "As women, we’re normally the ones who have to say, ‘Yeah, I can move that appointment,’ or ‘What you did at work today was amazing.’ That’s what made Nick so different."

While Nick still has about nine years until he even meets the minimum age requirement to run for president of the United States, he's already won our vote!