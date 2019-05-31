Priyanka and Nick Bought a Gift for Meghan Markle's Baby at Tiffany's

Now that baby Archie has gotten the chance to meet the queen, his royal uncle and aunt, and even his very cute cousins, it's time to meet the other kind of royalty. According to Elle, the baby got a chance to meet with Hollywood royals Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Fans of Chopra and Meghan Markle know that the two are very good friends, so it's no surprise that star got a little one-on-one time with the latest member of the royal family. The whole thing happened last weekend, when Chopra and Jonas paid a visit to Frogmore Cottage.

The magazine notes that Chopra and Jonas didn't come to the party empty-handed. The two actually came with plenty of gifts fit for a royal — title or not — including a $250 bubble blower and other gifts from Tiffany & Co.

"They thought baby Archie was just adorable, and Meg is loving her new life," a source close to Meghan and Prince Harry told royal correspondent Emily Andrews. "She looked fantastic and has taken to life as a mum swimmingly."

Chopra didn't share any snapshots from her royal appointment, but she did give her followers a clue to her whereabouts when she posted an image of bread and butter — clearly labeled "British butter" — to her Instagram Story. This came after her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and a trip with UNICEF to Ethiopia and a pretty amazing anniversary night out to a Mariah Carey concert (sans Nick, unfortunately).

Rumors of a feud between Markle and Chopra made headlines earlier this year, but it's pretty obvious there's no bad blood between the two. With a visit to little Archie, it's clear the two are still the best of friends.

"Priyanka and Meghan are still very close friends and they talk frequently," a source told E!. "Meghan confides in Priyanka about the adjustments she has to make with being a royal."

Jonas and Chopra have hopped the pond to visit their royal pals in the past. Elle adds that last summer, right after the two announced their engagement, the Jonas Brother and his then-fiancée spent some time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their Cotswolds house.