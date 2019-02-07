Why Priyanka Chopra Wanted to Take Nick Jonas's Last Name

After the pomp and circumstance of multiple wedding ceremonies across the globe, it looks like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are settling into married life. And to prove just how serious she is about the whole marriage thing, Priyanka Chopra officially changed her name to Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Why? She told Jimmy Fallon that it's because she's just a little bit old-fashioned.

E! News reports that during her appearance on The Tonight Show, Chopra (now Chopra Jonas) explained that she did it to symbolize the fact that they've become family. She also said that it didn't really faze her, since it wasn't all that big of a deal to her.

"I didn't realize it was that much of a big deal until I did it," she told Jimmy Fallon. "I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we're becoming family. I'm a little traditional and old school like that."

She also explained that she didn't see taking Jonas's last name as losing any part of herself. Instead, she looked at the gesture as one more way that they've come together. She told Fallon that she's not giving up her last name entirely, she's adding to it.

"I don't take away my identity," she said. "He gets added to who I am."

Another tidbit that she dropped? She said that she actually wanted a small ceremony, not the over-the-top extravagant celebrations that the two actually had. She wanted a tiny wedding on a faraway island, but Jonas insisted that he bring his bride back to where she came from. "Why aren't we doing this in India?" he asked, according to Chopra Jonas. "Shouldn't I be taking my bride from her home?"

