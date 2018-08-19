Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrated Their Engagement with a Cardi B Dance Party

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are probably having a much better weekend than you. ICYMI, the couple is in Mumbai, India, where they’ve had a nonstop celebration of their recent engagement with close family and friends — and a little Cardi B thrown into the mix.

On Saturday, after confirming their engagement during a traditional Roka ceremony in the afternoon, guests ditched their daytime attire for a larger evening party that kept the festivities going into the wee hours of the morning.

Jonas took to his Instagram stories to offer a glimpse into the affair, and in a short clip, he bops his head to Cardi B’s “I Like It,” while his bride-to-be sings along to the tune and dances with her girlfriends.

The light-hearted celebration seems to have bonded Nick and Priyanka’s families, as well. In a photo posted to Instagram, Nick’s dad is surrounded by the actress’s female relatives, and in another snapshot, the couple’s moms pose together in coordinating saris.

Chopra’s sister Parineeti also joined in on the fun, hanging out with her sis and future brother-in-law in front of a gold logo that merges the duo's initials.

If their engagement celebration is any indication of the wedding reception, all signs point to it being an amazingly wild time. Congrats, Priyanka and Nick!