Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Reportedly Engaged After 2 Months of Dating

Introducing Hollywood’s official new power couple: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

These two have been messing with our minds for months and finally, we’ve learned that the Quantico actress, 36, and former Jonas Brother, 25, are preparing to get hitched.

A source confirmed to People that the duo got engaged in London last week while celebrating Priyanka's birthday. According to the same insider, Jonas shut down an N.Y.C. Tiffany store in order to buy the ring.

Rumors of their relationship first swirled back in May, when they were spotted together three times in L.A. over Memorial Day weekend, at one point dropping by a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show, and a week later, hitting up a Dodgers game. A musical plus a baseball game? Two classic choices for those first few dates. A year earlier, they attended the 2017 Met in May together, but we didn’t give it too much thought. She justified their joint appearance by name-dropping Ralph Lauren, the designer who dressed them both for the occasion.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Early June, Jonas left a cheesy but cute comment on one of Chopra’s Instagram photos, dropping a flirty emoji with “That smile.” Shortly after, they were both spotted arriving together at JFK airport in New York, and by the end of June, Jonas not only brought her to his cousin’s wedding, but then flew to India to meet Chopra’s mom, Madhu.

Filmfare first got the rumor mill spinning in June after reporting that their India trip inspired an engagement timed for July or August, while Times of India speculated their matching gold rings could be promise rings.

Congrats, guys! Considering Chopra was a guest at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, will their big day feature a royal appearance?