Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Just Confirmed Their Engagement During an Intimate Indian Ceremony

It’s official: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are engaged!

Following a month of questioning, “are they or aren’t they?” The couple settled the matter with matching Instagram photos, as well as snaps from their intimate engagement ceremony in Chopra’s native Mumbai, India.

On the social media app, the Quantico star posted a picture of the pair gazing adoringly in each other’s eyes, with her diamond ring finally in plain sight. “Taken…With all my heart and soul,” she wrote.

Nick returned the love with an identical photo, captioned: “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”

Hours later, the actress shared snapshots from their traditional Indian ceremony, called a roka, where they became formally engaged before all of their family and friends. During the intimate affair, the Jonas family posed alongside Chopra’s relatives in front of a gold-plated “NP” sign and the families enjoyed local dishes after a quick prayer.

"We have performed a puja [a prayer ritual] for a happy and a prosperous life of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas," the priest who performed the custom said, per Indian Express. "After Lord Ganesha's puja, they performed their engagement ceremony. All the family members were present at the puja."

“The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings,” Chopra captioned the slideshow of images.

The engagement ceremony is the first step for the couple who will soon become Mr. and Mrs. Jonas, and according to a source at E!, they plan to follow the customs of Chopra’s heritage.

“Priyanka wants everything to be traditional to respect her family's values, and definitely an Indian wedding," the insider said. "All of the plans are moving quickly and Priyanka and Nick do not want to have a long engagement."