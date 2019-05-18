Priyanka Chopra Looked Like a Literal Bride During Her Cannes Debut with Nick Jonas

Nearly six months after tying the knot, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seemingly reenacted their walk down the aisle on the red carpet during the premiere of "Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie" at Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. For their couple debut at Cannes, the newlyweds wore matching all-white ensembles, with Priyanka's gown looking like a legit wedding dress.

Image zoom George Pimentel/Getty Images

Her bridal-inspired gown by Georges Hobeika featured a layered tulle skirt and strapless bodice, which left plenty of room for her Chopard diamond necklace and drop earrings. Basically, she was an IRL Disney princess, and, Nick, her prince charming.

Nick coordinated with his wife in a pristine white tuxedo and was the ideal gentleman, helping Priyanka fix her train and guide her through the mass of photographers.

Image zoom Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Image zoom George Pimentel/Getty Images

Pulling her raven tresses into a voluminous ponytail, the actress wore the perfect hairstyle to shield against the rainy weather. Plus, she had Nick by her side to hold an umbrella overhead for an extra layer of protection.

Image zoom Gisela Schober/Getty Images

This is Priyanka's first time in Cannes, and she's certainly taking it by storm.