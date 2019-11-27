Priyanka Chopra Got Nick Jonas the Cutest Early Anniversary Present

The Jonas family is getting bigger and bigger — if you count puppies, that is. It may not be their wedding anniversary just yet, but Priyanka Chopra didn't let that stop her from giving her husband a very cuddly, fuzzy gift. In a Twitter post, Jonas showed off the new dog, sharing the moment that Chopra plopped him on Jonas' bed. The new arrival is named Gino and joins Chopra's other dog, Diana.

"Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup Gino," Jonas shared on Twitter. "I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you."

Gino already has his own Instagram account: ginothegerman. For anyone wondering, Diana has one, too, diariesofdiana, and Chopra assured her followers that she hasn't lost any love for her first pup.

"Still love you mostest @diariesofdiana @nickjonas," Chopra posted to Instagram.

Chopra hasn't been quiet about having a big family, though she's talking about human babies and not pets.

"Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list," she told Vogue India. "For me home is wherever I'm happy, as long as I have the people I love around me."

And at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, she told E! News that she would love kids, "Hopefully, if god blesses us with them."

Anniversary first, then dogs, and then, if everything goes to Chopra's plan, there'll be more to celebrate.