Priyanka Chopra Said One of Her Movie Scenes Made Nick Jonas Cry

Anyone who's seen Nick Jonas on stage knows that he's not a guy that hides his feelings. According to his wife, Priyanka Chopra, during a visit to the set of her latest movie, The Sky is Pink, those emotions got the best of him as he watched his then-fiancé film a touching scene. Everyone on set was surprised to see a guy get so emotional, she said, but looking back on the situation, she says that Jonas's reaction let her know that she was doing exactly what she needed to be doing.

"It's so funny because I was filming this until at least four days before my wedding," Chopra said during an interview with People at the Toronto International Film Festival. She and director Shonali Bose explained that Jonas dropped in while the crew was set to film a particularly emotional scene and he — along with everyone else — really felt it. This all went down just days before Jonas and Chopra said "I do," so emotions were certainly running high for everyone involved.

"But he came a little early and we were out in the dark and she was doing a very, very intense scene and I heard a sniff and I suddenly turned and there was Nick standing next to me and he was just crying to see her be emotional," Bose explained. "It was just the sweetest thing."

Jonas was only supposed to be on set for a wrap celebration involving high-fives, cake, and Champagne, but his early arrival got him more than he'd planned on.

"She goes, you made your husband cry, this is a great scene!" Chopra added. "It was really cute."

The project is close to Chopra — and not only because it gave her future husband a major case of the feels. She's co-producing it and says the story mirrors some of her own experiences. She lost her father to cancer six years ago and the film follows a husband and wife who lose their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, an immune disease. She noted that after her father died, she went back to work almost immediately and didn't give herself the time to process what had happened or even deal with her own grief. Through making this movie, she says that she hopes people can celebrate life instead of looking at death as a completely negative thing.

"When Shonali came to me with this movie, as an actor this is personal," Chopra said of the role. "I just knew what she would feel. Even though I’m not a mother and haven’t had a child, I just sort of knew."